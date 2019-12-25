Judge: Parolee will face murder trial in California stabbing

In this file photo released July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Lee Cowell. The 29-year-old parolee with a history of mental illness is fit to stand trial in the slaying of a woman on an Oakland subway platform in 2018, Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer said Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File/Alameda County Sheriff's Office)