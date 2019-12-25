Gas well blow out causes evacuations in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A gas well blow out caused evacuations Wednesday morning in Harrison County. According to The Marshall Messenger, it happened around 5:30 a.m. when a Tanos Exploration gas well was releasing natural gas into the air, near Newton Road and Manning Road.
Officials say 10 homes, 24 people, were told to evacuate. It could take up to three days before they will be able to return.
No workers were injured during this incident.
This is a developing story.
KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
