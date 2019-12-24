Warm and dry weather for the Holidays; Rain returns this weekend

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE! Today will be much of the same weather story as we saw yesterday with a cold morning and warm afternoon. Great weather for Santa’s arrival tonight and the rest of Christmas Day, but rain is on the way back.
This afternoon temperatures will max out in the low 70s. Expect another mostly sunny day with calm winds out of the north. Tonight, as Santa stops by, we’ll drop into the upper 40s.
Christmas day is looking warm and dry. Our average for Christmas Day is in the mid to upper 50s, but we'll be well above average in the upper 70s. Sorry about your white Christmas dreams, the only white we'll see are from the partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with highs back in the 70s, but still looking rain free which will be good if you have any travel plans. By Friday, a cold front will be approaching the ArkLaTex and may produce a slight chance for rain. Chances so far are around 20%.
This weekend: Better rain chances for Saturday and Sunday as the front moves through. Expect a rainy day with temperatures only reaching the low 60s. As we get closer, we'll be able to detail better timing and impacts and keep you updated along the way.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
