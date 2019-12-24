Warm and dry weather on Christmas with rain this weekend

(KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! We now have a better idea when we will get that cold front this weekend. Saturday is being targeted for a good chance for rain and storms. I still do not expect any severe weather though.
Tonight, while Santa makes his rounds, it will be warm here in the ArkLaTex. Santa will not need to use any heater in his sleigh! Temperatures around midnight will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think the clouds will increase late tonight after Santa leave. So the temperatures will not cool down much. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s.
On Christmas Day, the weather will be very warm! Normally, it should only warm up to the mid 50s for this time of the year, but instead, it will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon! No white Christmas this year! It will also be partly cloudy with no chance of rain. I think the sunshine will come out at times. It will be a great day!
Thursday will have the clouds back on the increase. There should not be any rain from these clouds. At least not yet. It will still be a warm day, despite the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Friday will be a good day, but it will still be cloudy. I do have a 20% chance of rain. Overall, I think you can leave the house without your rain gear. If we do see some rain, it will be on the light side with no heavy downpours. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive sometime this weekend. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring some rain. The cold front will likely arrive Saturday night. The rain will still be likely all day though.
Saturday as of now looks to have the best chance of rain. I have raised the chance up to 60%. There will be heavy downpours along with a few storms. The severe threat looks to stay low. I do not anticipate any severe weather as the front passes through.
Sunday will now likely have a nice change in the weather. I am betting on some morning showers, then the clouds will clear away by the afternoon. The sunshine will reappear too! I have a 20% chance of rain, but that is for the early morning. Temperatures will not warm up much though. It will be warming up to only the lower 60s.
After the cold front passes through, the rain chances will go down, and the temperatures will drop as a result. By Monday next week, I have a high temperature in the lower 50s. You may be able to use your newly acquired Christmas sweaters after all!
Don’t take your day for granted! Happy holidays everyone! Make it a great week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.