Used car dealer gets 15 years for robbing bank

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man is going to federal prison for 15 years for robbing a Texarkana bank in April.
Troy Lee Ware also has admitted to robbing a dozen other Texarkana businesses two years ago, federal prosecutors say.
All told, the 13 holdups on both sides of the state line netted him $24,702.00.
Now that’s how much the 67-year-old is having to repay as restitution as part of his plea agreement.
The Texarkana, Ark., resident also has agreed to forfeit the gun and ammunition he used in the robberies.
“This defendant was a danger throughout Northeast Texas and in Arkansas,” U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown, of the Eastern District of Texas, says in a statement about the Ware’s sentencing Monday.
“He earned every one of those years he will serve.”
A federal grand jury indicted Ware on May 15 on a charge of bank robbery. He pleaded guilty July 23.
That charge stems from a holdup April 26 at the Wells Fargo bank branch in the 1700 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
Information presented in court indicates he demanded money from a bank teller’s drawer then pointed a gun at employees and ordered them to stay on the floor as he backed out of the bank. Ware then fled on a bicycle.
The federal prosecutor’s office says Ware also has admitted to the following robbing a dozen Texarkana businesses in 2017.
- Feb. 16: Bancorp South in the 2200 block of North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.;
- April 18: Paradise Quick Stop Exxon in the 3400 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas;
- April 22: Papa John’s Pizza in the 400 block of State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas;
- April 24: Fast & Low #2, a convenience store in the 400 block of East Street in Texarkana, Ark.;
- June 9: Exxon, a gas station and convenience store in the 2300 block of North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.;
- Oct. 24: Family Dollar in the 1200 block of East 9th Street in Texarkana, Ark.;
- Oct. 27: Texas Liquor in the 900 block of North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.;
- Dec. 9: Stop & Shop, a convenience store in the 400 block of East Street in Texarkana, Ark.;
- Dec. 12: Bottle Shop, a liquor store in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.;
- Dec. 18: The Tobacco Store in the 2800 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas;
- Dec. 23: Shamrock, a gas station and convenience store in the 800 block of Richmond Road in Texarkana; and,
- Dec. 23: Potato Patch, a restaurant in the 3800 block of North State Line Avenue in Texarkana.
Previous coverage:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.