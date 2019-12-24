Uncle Joe’s Pizza destroyed by overnight fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire officials responded to a fire at Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Multiple engines responded to the scene in the 400 block of Spur 63.
Cell phone video from witnesses nearby showed large flames shooting through the roof of the building as crews worked to tame the blaze.
Shortly after midnight, Longview Fire asked the public to avoid the area as both directions of traffic were shut down as crews tried to put out the blaze.
Officials said no one was injured. The restaurant is said to be a total loss.
The fire marshal’s office was seen at the restaurant starting their investigation.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said that the Longview Fire Department is calling the blaze “undetermined.” He said that investigators believe it started in the attic above the kitchen and say it does not appear to be suspicious, but they cannot determine a cause.
May said the Longview Fire Department is turning the investigation over to the insurance company.
