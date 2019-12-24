Shreveport-Bossier City Salvation Army short of donations for Red Kettle Campaign

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - For the last few weeks bells have been ringing and red kettles have been swinging outside of many popular stores.
Christmas Eve is the last day you’ll see Salvation Army bell ringers though — and the organization is still short of their goal this year.
“You can count on 83 to 86 cents on every dollar going right back out into the community to serve the people of Shreveport-Bossier,” said Corps Officer Lt. Jamaal Ellis.
Lt. Ellis says bell ringers will be all across the area today trying to collect donations. They’ll be outside of Walmart, Kroger, Sams Club and other stores until 2 p.m.
The red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising event of the year and helps them establish the organization’s budget that helps them run their shelter, boys and girls club and other social service programs that they offer.
Last year the organization was short of their goal, meaning they had to make some cuts and restructure their budget for the 2019 year.
