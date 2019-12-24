Pastor of burned Rusk County church says spirit of church lives on

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The pastor of an East Texas church destroyed in a weekend fire says the building is gone but not its spirit.
Fire destroyed the Shell’s Temple Church of God In Christ around 6:40 a.m. Saturday in Laneville, according to Rusk County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley.
Rusk County authorities are investigating the fire as a possible case of arson.
We spoke to Pastor Mitchell K. Battles who tells us a member of the congregation called him after driving by the church and seeing it on fire.
“When he called, I said well I got to get dressed and get down to the church,” Battles said.
The church was fully engulfed in flames when Battles made it to the scene.
“My heart was just... it was crushed and I was certainly moved with emotion, but I wasn’t sad. I wasn’t sad," he said. “They burned the building, but they didn’t burn the church. I’m delighted that this happened. It lets us know that somehow we have aggravated the enemy to the point where he has to do something of this magnitude to try to stop the ministry of this church.”
Many of the church members were raised in the Shell’s Temple Church, according to Battles.
“All of them can remember drinking baby bottles in the church, you know, with little feet running up and down the aisle. They were extremely grabbed by sadness and regret," he said.
The church was 88 years old and Battles has been the pastor for 10 years. No official way to donate has been set up, but Battles says he has been contacted by people wanting to help the church rebuild.
Anyone interested in helping can email the pastor at Mitchell.Battles@yahoo.com
