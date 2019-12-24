Magnolia police ID body found, homicide investigation underway

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to learn more after the discovery of a body on Monday evening.
The body of 29-year-old Marquis Q. Easter was found by Magnolia Fire Department crews responding to a brush fire call just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 23.
According to the Magnolia Police Department, investigators are investigating the death as a homicide with assistance from the Columbia Sheriff’s Department.
Easter’s body will be examined at the Arkansas State Crime Lab. He was from Magnolia, according to MPD.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Magnolia Police Department at (870) 234-3765.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
