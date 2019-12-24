Longview Fire Marshal explains issues at Uncle Joe’s fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is calling the fire at Uncle Joe’s restaurant in the 400 block of Spur 63 in Longview undetermined. They say they believe it began in the attic above the kitchen and say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
KLTV talked to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about the challenges they faced trying to put out the fire.
Before the Longview Fire Department pulled on the scene, the fire at Uncle Joe’s had burned through the roof, as video shot by a viewer shows. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says someone called 911 around 11:15 Sunday Night.
“This fire was particularly hard to extinguish because of the way that the roof and the attic were constructed. Basically, you had two different types of roof styles; two different slopes on the roof so it did make it difficult for the guys to get in there and put the fire out,” May said.
He says the roof presented a challenge to the firefighters. And the fact that it was a wooden structure didn’t help.
“It’s got the composite shingles, it’s all wood construction so that just adds to the fuel load of the fire,” May explained.
Investigators believe the more knowledgeable eyes on the scene the better, so other agencies pitched in.
“We do have assistance from the Gregg County Fire Marshal and also from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms,” May stated.
They even put an eye in the sky.
“We were able to get a drone up into the air so we could get an aerial view; a bird’s eye view if you will of the whole structure. All of that just helps hopefully come up with a determination of the cause of the fire,” May said.
Another reason the fire burned so long was the heat that it had generated. It took a lot of water from two ladder trucks to put it out.
“And I believe they put water on it until about 3 o’clock this morning,” May added.
And the high-pressure hoses on the engines scattered debris all over the parking lot and street during the night. The fire department sent an engine and personnel to clean up the road next to the restaurant.
The restaurant was closed and no one was there at the time of the fire. The building is a total loss. There is no word on whether or not the owners will rebuild.
