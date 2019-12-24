Gunmen rob store, then someone is shot nearby

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KSLA) — A teenager is nursing a gunshot wound to one of his legs.
And the shooting happened just minutes after a nearby convenience store was robbed, authorities say.
Investigators think the robbery and the shooting are related.
They happened Monday night in Texarkana, Texas.
Police got a call at 9:10 p.m. as two gunmen were robbing the Valero in the 2300 block of Richmond Road, according to a statement on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
"They threatened to hurt the clerk and customers if they didn’t give them the money. After getting what they wanted, the men were last seen running south from the store."
Not long after that, authorities were notified that someone had been shot near Belt Road at Champion Place, which is a block from the store.
Officers found no gunshot victim.
But witnesses said they heard a gunshot outside then saw a man helping another man into a light-colored Chevrolet. The man who was being assisted appeared to have been shot in one of his legs.
The car was being driven by another person who appeared to have been waiting on the two men, police were told.
Then authorities got a call that someone with a gunshot wound to one of his legs was at a residence in the 4100 block of Elizabeth Street.
“The 17-year-old told officers that he had been shot while on Belt Road but decided to have his friends drop him off to (sic) a relative’s house rather than taking him straight to the hospital,” the Facebook post states.
The teenager was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he later underwent surgery.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the robbery and/or shooting to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
