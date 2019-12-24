Another family grieving after 4th fire death in 5 days

CULLEN, La. (KSLA) — For the third time in less than a week, a house fire has turned deadly in Northwest Louisiana.
This fire destroyed what had been the home of 83-year-old John White Sr. for the past 50+ years.
It all happened just before 9 o’clock Sunday morning on James Street in Cullen. That’s just south of Springhill in northern Webster Parish.
Firefighters said White died in the kitchen, where they found a water hose running through a kitchen window — as it appears he was trying to fight the fire.
One of his three children, John White Jr., says their faith will help get them through this tough time.
"Just hope God takes his spirit to heaven with him. That's it. God rest his soul. Yeah, that's it."
Jayla, one of White Sr.'s great-grandchildren, said they’re focused more on the good times they shared.
“He was a family man. And, I think whenever everything happened, we just weren’t prepared like, not like this. He just went, he got through everything, so.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Louisiana fire marshal’s office says it appears it started around the stove area, but investigators are not calling it a cooking fire.
White Sr.'s is the fourth person in less than a week to die in a house fire in Northwest Louisiana.
A fire Dec. 17 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood claimed the life of a 79-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman.
The next day, a late-night fire in a Coushatta duplex claimed the lives of a woman and her 7-year-old son.
And then there was the fire Sunday morning in Webster Parish.
