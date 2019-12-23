Walk-On’s Independence Bowl season is here!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The biggest college football game in the Ark-La-Tex happens at the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl 2019. The University of Miami Hurricanes come to town to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs! The game will take place on December 26th at 3:00pm at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. In addition to the bowl itself there are many “Warm Up” events scheduled for the week of the big game.
- MONDAY, DECEMBER 23rd
“BIG GAME SHOW”
Municipal AuditoriumDoors Open 5:15 p.m. – Show Begins 5:30 p.m.Tickets – $5Coaches and players from both teams match wits in a series of game show style contests with audience participation too!
- TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24th
FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES BREAKFASTShreveport Convention Center7:30 amTickets – $10
Hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Northwest Louisiana Chapter, this event annually hosts more than 500 guests, offering breakfast, and featured speakers who give their personal testimonies.
- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26th
MARDI GRAS PREVIEW PARADE & PEP RALLY
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, Downtown Shreveport & Red River District9:00 amThe FREE parade will feature the bands, cheerleaders and mascots from each team, as well as Mardi Gras floats and other festivities down the main street of the Boardwalk. Don’t miss the Battle of the Bands at the end of the Louisiana Boardwalk
COCA-COLA FAN FESTLouisiana State Fairgrounds10:00 am – 3:00 pmBring the family for this FREE event at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, featuring local cuisine, live music, inflatable games and more.
AFTER PARTYGreat Raft BrewingAfter the game – 10:00pmThe party in town on December 26 is at Independence Stadium, and the After Party is at Great Raft Brewing! Head to the Great Raft taproom at 1251 Dalzell Street in Shreveport for great local beer, live music and food trucks.
You can buy tickets now at the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl website. There are other events around Shreveport-Bossier around that time. Check out our calendar of events for more great ideas.
