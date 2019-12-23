Walk-On’s Independence Bowl season is here!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The biggest college football game in the Ark-La-Tex happens at the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl 2019. The University of Miami Hurricanes come to town to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs! The game will take place on December 26th at 3:00pm at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. In addition to the bowl itself there are many “Warm Up” events scheduled for the week of the big game.