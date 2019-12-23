Police share videos of 2 burglaries, 1 attempted break-in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are asking for help identifying suspects in burglaries and attempted burglaries.
And Shreveport/Caddo Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Investigators are sharing surveillance camera videos and photographs in hopes someone recognizes the perpetrators.
One of the burglaries occurred Dec. 13 at what appears to be a hotel or motel, one video shows.
In another case, Shreveport police are trying to identify four people that detectives believe are responsible a vehicle burglary Nov. 28 in 6200 block of Bocage Drive.
And two tried to break into a vehicle Nov. 17 in the city's University Terrace subdivision.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about these crimes to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
Again, the nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.