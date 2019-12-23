Police share videos of 2 burglaries, 1 attempted break-in

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes

Police share videos of 2 burglaries, 1 attempted break-in
Shreveport police and Caddo Crime Stoppers are sharing these surveillance camera videos in hopes someone can identify those involved in recent burglaries and attempted burglaries. (Source: Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers)
By Curtis Heyen | December 22, 2019 at 10:38 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are asking for help identifying suspects in burglaries and attempted burglaries.

And Shreveport/Caddo Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

Investigators are sharing surveillance camera videos and photographs in hopes someone recognizes the perpetrators.

Do you know this individual? He is a suspect in a burglary investigation, which occurred on December 13, 2019. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Posted by Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers on Sunday, December 22, 2019

One of the burglaries occurred Dec. 13 at what appears to be a hotel or motel, one video shows.

In another case, Shreveport police are trying to identify four people that detectives believe are responsible a vehicle burglary Nov. 28 in 6200 block of Bocage Drive.

And two tried to break into a vehicle Nov. 17 in the city's University Terrace subdivision.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about these crimes to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.

Again, the nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.