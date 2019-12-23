Miami and Louisiana Tech arrive for I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s almost time for the Walk On’s Independence Bowl. This years match up features Louisiana Tech and Miami.
The Canes arrived Saturday to a welcome committee Coach Manny Diaz is familiar with these parts he was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech in 2014, while their the Bulldogs led FBS with 42 turnovers 16 fumble recoveries and 26 interceptions.
Diaz is considered the mastermind behind the "Turnover Chain." It's been a rough first season as head and the Canes are 6 and 6.
As for Louisiana Tech, the Dogs have won 5 straight Bowls under Head Coach Skip Holtz.
The Dogs finished the regular season 9-3, and a victory would give them their first 10-win season in 39 years of Division I competition.
The Bulldogs had the second-highest scoring offense in Conference USA. LA Tech is led by quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Justin Henderson.
Corner back Amik Robertson is a A First-Team All-American this year but he’s decided to forgo the the Bowl.
