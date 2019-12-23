Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
SEVERE WEATHER-DISPATCHER INVESTIGATION
Arkansas probe clears ex-911 dispatcher after caller drowns
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An internal investigation has cleared a former 911 dispatcher in Arkansas of any wrongdoing in how she handled a call in which she scolded a frantic newspaper delivery woman for driving into floodwaters before she drowned. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the review by the Fort Smith police department concluded ex-dispatcher Donna Reneau performed her duties as required. Reneau was working her final shift on Aug. 24 when she took the call from 47-year-old Debra Stevens. Dean Pitts, who led the police department's review, says there was no negligence in Reneau's performance in dispatching first responders and her actions wouldn’t have merited being fired.
FIRST BLACK PROFESSOR
First black professor at Arkansas university dies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The son of the first black professor at a university in Arkansas says his father recently passed away at his home in Fayetteville. Gordon Morgan was a sociologist professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. His son, Brian Morgan, said Wednesday that he did not have any information regarding the cause of his death. Gordon Morgan was 88. Morgan started working at UA in 1969 as a tenure-track faculty member. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports he conducted research that delved into topics of race and education.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.
SENATE PRESIDENT-ARKANSAS
Hendren won't seek 2nd term as Arkansas Senate president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican president pro tem of Arkansas' Senate says he's won't seek another term leading that chamber next year. Sen. Jim Hendren said Friday he won't run for another two-year term as the chamber's president when senators meet at the end of next year's fiscal session to select a new leader. Hendren's term as Senate president runs through the end of 2020. Hendren says he's still seeking re-election to the Senate next year. Hendren is considering whether to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. He said he plans to make a decision after next year's session.
PRIVATE PRISON-ARKANSAS
Arkansas lawmakers approve contract for private prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have signed a $136 million contract to house as many as 500 prisoners at a privately run jail facility. The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the 20-year contract with Drew and Bradley counties to house inmates at the facility that will be operated by Louisiana-based LaSalle Corrections. Under the plan, the counties are contracting directly with LaSalle. The facility will also house between 100 and 150 prisoners from the counties. No private adult lockups have operated in Arkansas since 2001.