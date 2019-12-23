Great weather with no rain and warm temperatures for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - The weather will be nice for Christmas week. There will not be any rain most day, and temperatures will be above average. I have those rain chances down to zero through Thursday and the temperatures up to the lower 70s through Friday. Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend.
Overnight, it will be a little warmer. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 30s and mid 40s. There will be a few clouds that build up, but they will pass over with no harm. It should be a nice night with no rain.
Tuesday will have more great weather. There will not be any rain around. Through most of the day, it will be nice and sunny as well. You’ll need your sunglasses for sure! Temperatures will jump to the low 70s in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, Santa will be hiding behind a few clouds. There still should not be any rain though.
On Christmas Day, the weather will be very warm! Normally, it should only warm up to the mid 50s for this time of the year, but instead, it will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon! No white Christmas this year! It will also be partly cloudy with no chance of rain. I think the sunshine will come out at times. It will be a great day!
Thursday will have the clouds back on the increase. There should not be any rain from these clouds. At least not yet. It will still be a warm day, despite the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Friday will be a good day, but it will still be cloudy. I do have a 10% chance of rain. Overall, I think you can leave the house without your rain gear. If we do see some rain, it will be on the light side with no heavy downpours. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive sometime this weekend. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring some rain. The question is when exactly. It looks as if the rain will arrive Saturday and Sunday. Some showers could linger as late as Monday.
Saturday as of now looks to have the best chance of rain. Yesterday, the rain chances were greater on Sunday. So, since the rain is flip flopping, I will not raise the rain chances much until we get a better idea of when it will arrive. I would be prepared for the rain sometime over the weekend.
After the cold front passes through, the rain chances will go down, and the temperatures will drop as a result. By Monday next week, I have a high temperature in the lower 50s. You may be able to use your newly acquired Christmas sweaters after all!
Don't take your day for granted! Happy holidays everyone! Make it a great week!
