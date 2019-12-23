Ga. Tech, Houston meet in Diamond Head Classic

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.