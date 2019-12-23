Crisp, cold morning, warm afternoon

Happy Christmas eve, eve! Santa is just two short days away and the ArkLaTex will greet him cool overnight temperatures in the mid 40s. For those on break, the weather each day this week will stay warm enough to enjoy last minute shopping or outdoor fun with family. Rain free weather continues until our next system arrives this weekend.
Good Monday morning, temperatures as you step out the door are in the upper 30s and low 40s around the ArkLaTex. We'll see clear skies throughout the day as high pressure looms near our region. By the lunch hour, temperatures will warm into the low 60s. Highs this afternoon are in the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we'll cool to the low 40s once again.
Christmas Eve, Tuesday: Mostly a copy and paste forecast of Monday. Chilly in the morning with temperatures starting off in the low 40s, but warmer afternoon highs. Highs on Tuesday will mostly be in the upper 60s across the ArkLaTex, still under sunny skies.
Christmas Day, we won't see anything near a white Christmas, not a frost and certainly not any snow. It'll be another sunny day with highs in the low 70s on Christmas! Our average high for this time of year is usually around the upper 50s, so we'll more than surpass our average. Nonetheless, it'll be a great day for holiday fun, but maybe in a Christmas T-shirt instead of sweater.
Have a wonderful Holiday week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
