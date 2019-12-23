Bengals lose to Dolphins, clinch top overall pick

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals are now officially on the clock.
The Bengals lost to the Miami Dolphins 38-35 in overtime, ensuring they will have the NFL’s worst record in 2019 and the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, leading a wild fourth quarter comeback. His touchdown pass to Tyler Eifert, on the final play of regulation, brought the Bengals to within two points. Dalton converted the game-tying two points on a quarterback run.
The Bengals twice had the ball in overtime with a chance to win the game, but could not move the ball into scoring territory.
The last time the Bengals had the top overall pick, they selected Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer. There’s a hope in the fan base the team will do the same with Joe Burrow -- the Heisman winning quarterback from LSU.
The Bengals will play the season finale next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals need to win to avoid the worst season in franchise history.
