18-year-old shot dead; 15-year-old sought in East Texas

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An 18-year-old is dead and authorities say they are looking for the 15-year-old whom they suspect shot him.
Amilleon Jackson, of the Texarkana area, died after having been shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Neal.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex along River Bend in the Liberty-Eylau area of Bowie County.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 15-year-old Antonio Ramon Grigsby, also of the Texarkana area, Neal said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.