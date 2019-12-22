18-year-old shot dead; 15-year-old sought in East Texas

Investigators have identified their suspect as Antonio Ramon Grigsby, sheriff’s chief deputy says

By Curtis Heyen | December 22, 2019 at 5:07 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 6:08 PM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An 18-year-old is dead and authorities say they are looking for the 15-year-old whom they suspect shot him.

Amilleon Jackson, of the Texarkana area, died after having been shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Neal.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex along River Bend in the Liberty-Eylau area of Bowie County.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 15-year-old Antonio Ramon Grigsby, also of the Texarkana area, Neal said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

