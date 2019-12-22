Temperatures warming up this week

(KSLA) - The weather will be much warmer over the next few days! No significant rain maker will be arriving to the ArkLaTex for the next few days, so temperatures will be heating up! It will be near 70 by Christmas!
Our Sunday weather is looking great! We have a few light showers in our far eastern parishes and counties. There will be a few sprinkles in that area for most of the morning. This is because of a low pressure center in the Gulf of Mexico pushing some rain our way. As the low pressure center moves to the east, the rain will move away from us. The clouds will also clear away.
Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry today, so I only have a 10% chance of rain. Also, wherever we see more sunshine, like in east Texas, temperatures will be a little warmer in those areas. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with a few areas getting to the lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will have more great weather. There will not be any rain around. Through most of the day, it will be nice and sunny as well. You'll need your sunglasses for sure! Temperatures will jump to the mid 60s in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, Santa will be hiding behind a few clouds. There still should not be any rain.
On Christmas Day, the weather will be very warm! It should only warm up to the mid 50s, but instead, it will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon! No white Christmas this year! It will also be partly cloudy with no chance of rain. It will be a great day!
Our next weather maker will arrive sometime around next weekend. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring some rain. The question is when, exactly. It could arrive as early as Friday and early Saturday, but as late as Sunday night into Monday. As of now, I do not anticipate any severe weather. There will be rain and some storms.
As of now, I have the rain chances going up to 30% Friday and 40% Saturday. Once we get closer, and the forecast becomes more clear, we will then have a better idea on the timing, and even the rain amounts too.
Happy holidays everyone! Have a great rest of the weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
