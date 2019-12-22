Pleasant Grove defeats Wimberley and wins 2nd Title in the Last 3 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pleasant Grove Hawks defeat’s the Wimberley Texans in the UIL 4A Division 2 State Title Game.
The Pleasant Grove Hawks started flying on the opening kickoff putting their heart and soul into this one. KJ Hicks takes the kickoff 88 yards to the house to put PG on the board early.
The Texans would respond with a touchdown pass. The Hawks would feed Bruce Garrett He’s been here before and put up similar numbers last seasons championship game. Bruce rushed for over 250 yards the offensive line and defensive line played outstanding and the Hawks win another title.
