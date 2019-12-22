Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Houston intercepted Jameis Winston four times and returned one of them for a touchdown as the Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 to win the AFC South for the fourth time in five years. Kai'imi Fairburn gave the Texans the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal. The Texans won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception.
PHOENIX (AP) — James Harden scored 47 points, Russell Westbrook added 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 139-125. The Rockets won for the 10th time in 13 games and improved to 20-9 for the season. Harden put the game away with four 3-pointers in just over three minutes during the middle of the fourth quarter. Westbrook added 10 assists, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 17 rebounds. Phoenix lost its sixth straight game. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 26 points, and Devin Booker added 19.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard earned his first victory in San Antonio since his exodus from the franchise, getting 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in three quarters as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Spurs 134-109. Leonard was roundly booed during pregame introductions and each time he touched the ball, just as he was in two previous visits. The reigning Finals MVP gave the sellout crowd plenty to jeer about during an active 27 minutes. Leonard was 11 for 16 from the field with four steals and only two turnovers while setting a hurried pace the Spurs were unable to match.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 14 points and 12 rebounds as Providence ran past Texas 70-48. Luwane Pipkins finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists for the Friars (7-6).
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and No. 24 Texas Tech overcame another sluggish start in a 68-58 victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points. The Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. Texas Tech won its third straight game. The current streak started when the Red Raiders stopped a three-game slide with school's first-ever win over a No. 1 team, against Louisville at Madison Square Garden.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Oregon State 64-49. Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M. The Aggies used a 20-3 run to take a 51-41 lead with four minutes left and Oregon State trailed by at least eight the rest of the way. Nebo added seven rebounds and eight blocks - second most in program history.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida's 48-40 victory over Minnesota State. Both teams were seeking a first title in a second appearance in the Division II championship game. Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman finished with six after tying the previous mark of five in the first half. West Florida was the first NCAA football team to reach the postseason twice in its first four years of existence.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic's first game in the post-Lane Kiffin era was a smashing success. Chris Robison threw for 305 yards and two scores and the Owls rolled past SMU 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. James Charles ran for two scores for FAU. The Owls were coached by interim coach Glenn Spencer and now get taken over by new coach Willie Taggart after Kiffin left earlier this month to take over at Ole Miss. Xavier Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns for SMU.