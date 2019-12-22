Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds and No. 12 Auburn beat Lehigh 74-51. The Tigers are the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country. Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored a team-high 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers down the stretch to put the game away. The Tigers worked through a sluggish start before closing the first half on a 14-0 run. In the second half, Auburn pulled away between intermittent runs by Lehigh before McCormick got hot to put Auburn up 17 with less than six minutes left.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Darrynton Evans' 157 yards and one touchdown rushing helped No. 20 Appalachian State defeat UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl. The Mountaineers scored twice in the third quarter on fumbles by each team's quarterback. Evans ran 31 yards for his TD after scooping up Zac Thomas fumble on fourth-and-1. Appalachian State linebacker Trey Cobb returned a UAB QB Tyler Johnston's fumble 24 yards for a score. The game marked the head coaching debut for Appalachian State's Shawn Clark. He took over after Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Missouri earlier this month.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points to send No. 11 Memphis past Jackson State 77-49. Memphis overcame 28 turnovers in running its record to 10-1. This was the first game for the Tigers since top recruit James Wiseman _ already suspended by the NCAA _ left leave the team to prepare for the NBA. Tristan Jarrett had 20 points for Jackson State.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held on for a 34-26 win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.The Red Wolves came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless's 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes. Arkansas State won five of its last six games.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reached a career milestone on the day that his senior point guard played his final college game. Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks on Saturday as the 21st-ranked Volunteers beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Barnes his 700th career victory. But the news wasn’t all good for Tennessee. Senior guard Lamonte' Turner said after the game that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo season-ending surgery. Turner has been dealing with shoulder problems the last few seasons.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Mathews scored 15 points, Nick Rakocevic added 14 and Southern California rallied in the second half on Saturday night to defeat LSU 70-68 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center. Mathews' 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining put the Trojans ahead for good and was part of a 13-2 spurt where they seized control. McKay Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 3:09 remaining to extend USC's advantage to 66-59. LSU made one final run and got within a basket on a couple occasions. Mathews missed a free throw with 3 seconds remaining but Javonte Smart's jumper was blocked by Onyeka Okongwu at the buzzer.