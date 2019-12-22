Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds and No. 12 Auburn beat Lehigh 74-51. The Tigers are the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country. Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored a team-high 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers down the stretch to put the game away. The Tigers worked through a sluggish start before closing the first half on a 14-0 run. In the second half, Auburn pulled away between intermittent runs by Lehigh before McCormick got hot to put Auburn up 17 with less than six minutes left.