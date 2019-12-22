Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held on for a 34-26 win over Florida International in the Camellia Bowl.The Red Wolves came back to life offensively for a final big drive, highlighted by All-American and game MVP Omar Bayless's 52-yard catch down to the 12. Then they had two interceptions in the final minutes. Arkansas State won five of its last six games.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brady Manek grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 13 points, including a critical 3-pointer late, and Oklahoma overcame poor shooting to hold off Central Florida 53-52.Manek's 3 with 1:20 to play put the Sooners (8-3) up 53-45, but the Knights scored four unanswered points while the Sooners missed two shots and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by UCF's Dre Fuller Jr. missed.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree scored 21 points apiece and No. 21 Arkansas cruised to an 86-53 win over Arkansas-Little Rock. A'Tyanna Gaulden added 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 12 on four 3-pointers for the Razorbacks, who won their sixth straight. The game was part of a doubleheader with the Razorback men's team at Simmons Bank Arena. Dungee hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Razorbacks open a 23-11 lead. The redshirt junior who started her career at Oklahoma reached 1,000 career points at Arkansas with her final points, a three-point play early in the fourth quarter. Angelique Francis had 15 points for Little Rock.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 of his career-high 34 points in the first half to help lead Minnesota to an 86-66 victory over Oklahoma State in a neutral-site game about 70 miles from Oklahoma State’s campus.Daniel Oturu contributed 22 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten).