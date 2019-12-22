Helping the Next Generation get through debt

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - On a Super Saturday in Bossier City, Orr Nissan is more than just a car dealership. Super Saturday at Orr Nissan started with a visit from Santa and ended with a special gift on behalf of Orr Nissan to help assist the next generation move forward. Orr Nissan presented a check to the co-founder of Lighting up Lunch Ami Moss on Saturday.
Co-founder of The Lighting up Lunch program, says this program has the power to change lives and with the help of the community it provides hope to schools struggling with debt. “It can change these kids lives, that’s our next president, that’s our next congresswoman, that’s our future, these kids are our future”, said Ami Moss.
They need just over $30,000 to meet their goal of clearing up the entire debt at 13 elementary schools in the Bossier Parish school district. Since December 12, they have raised just under $11,000 in just nine days.
Lighting up Lunch is a program started by three Bossier Parish parents. The program helps payoff lunch debt in Bossier Elementary schools. To help pay off the school lunch debt in Bossier City, you can help through paypal through their website at lightinguplunch@yahoo.com or call at 318-572-1653.
