Carthage defeats LA Vega to win 7th State Title

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Carthage Bulldogs are in 7th heaven after defeating LA Vega in the State Title game Friday 42-28.
Coach Scott Surratt has led the Dogs to 7 titles in 13 seasons as head coach and three 3 titles in the last 4 years.
Carthage receiver Kelvontay Dixon was named Offensive MVP. He caught seven passes for 120 yards and three scores.
Quarterback Kai Horton completed 16 of 22 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Kourtney rushed for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Dogs won this Title in honor of former assistant coach Dennis McLaughlin, he passed away from Cancer in October. 7′s for Coach Mac.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.