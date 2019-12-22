Australia’s leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires

Australia’s leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
In this image made from video taken and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, a firefighter sprays water on a fire moving closer to a home in Blackheath, New South Wales state, Australia Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters. (Source: Twitter@NSWRFS via AP)
December 22, 2019 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 2:32 PM

SYDNEY (AP) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires rage across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.

Morrison cut short a vacation with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence during a national crisis.

He arrived home Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, he spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney.

He said that with “the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions.”

He also rejected criticism that his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the fires.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.