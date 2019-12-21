Winter arrives Saturday evening

Astronomical winter officially arrives at 10:19 Saturday evening with the winter solstice. Due to the Earth’s axis tilt of 23.5 degrees there is variation throughout the year as to how much the northern and southern hemispheres are tilted toward or away from the sun. The winter solstice is the point in the Earth’s orbit around the sun where the northern hemisphere is most tilted away from the sun.
The Winter Solstice is always the shortest day of the year, or the day with the least amount of sunshine. The sun will rise at 7:12 a.m. here in Shreveport and set at 5:13 p.m., resulting in around 10 hours and 48 seconds of daylight. Areas north of us will see less than that.
From here the amount of daylight will begin to steadily increase again. We’ll add just a few seconds at first, but by Valentine’s Day we’ll have added almost a full hour of daylight. The time between sunrise and sunset will continue to lengthen until will reach the summer solstice in June.
Even though we are at the shortest amount of daylight, we are not necessarily at the coldest point of the year. There is a lag between that and the solstice. Our average daily temperatures will continue to get colder until around the third week in January.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.