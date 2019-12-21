Minimum age soon to be 21 to smoke, vape in U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — This was a huge week in the world of tobacco and vaping as Congress approved raising the age limit to 21 years old to buy nicotine-related products.
President Donald Trump signed the legislation Friday night as part of the federal budget.
If you’re out smoking or vaping in public after September 2020 and you’re not 21, you will be in violation of a new federal law, raising the age from 18.
People are sharply divided in their opinions of the change.
“Well, personally I think it’s a great idea,” Wiley College professor Billy Moody said.
He agrees with many of the reasons for raising the smoking and vaping age to 21.
“The effect that it have (sic) on the body, the lungs. And so, it’s a great thing that they’re doing.”
Other people readily acknowledge the health benefits of delaying the start of someone smoking.
"Other than that, I think, maybe they should have the freedom to choose!?” said Claire Guin, of Shreveport.
The pending age restriction was causing no consternation for holiday shopper Justin Green, let alone the loss of any sleep over it.
“I’m about to be 21. ... Yeah!”
Green’s shopping partner and fellow 20-year-old, Shelby Randall, said she has mixed feelings about raising the legal age to 21.
“I mean, I kind of understand why they did it. But I don’t think it’s going to go over very well with people.”
Debra Johnson said she doesn’t know what’s going to happen to her business, Unlimited Vapor on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.
“I’m sure that 18-year-olds will probably get 20-year-olds or 21-year-olds, to come in and buy it for them.”
And that, said Johnson, will just a create a new black market, where it's potentially even more dangerous because the products cannot be regulated properly.
As potentially challenging as this new age requirement is going to be for businesses like Unlimited Vapor, it could have been worse.
In fact, because of the appeal to young kids, there was an idea to eliminate the flavors when it comes to vaping.
Johnson said she doesn’t see that happening.
Instead, she and others hope some of what she has described as misinformation and hysteria about vaping dies down in the weeks, months and years to come.
Nineteen states, including Texas, already have passed laws making 21 the minimum age to buy nicotine products.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.