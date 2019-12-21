5 indicted over 4 slayings; 6th person faces sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury returned four indictments this week, including three stemming from the fatal shootings of four people earlier this year in Shreveport.
► One indictment charges three people with second-degree murder for the slaying of 45-year-old Derrick Purnell Terrell the night of Aug. 20 in the parking lot of a hotel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive. He died after having been shot several times.
Those accused of killing Terrell are 48-year-old Tamala Triciann Ware, of Frierson, and 29-year-old Terence Felix Jr. and 34-year-old Jonathan Jermaine Crenshaw, both of Abbeville. All three remain in Caddo Correctional Center.
► Another man is accused of killing two people this summer. The grand jury on Wednesday indicted 24-year-old Trevarious Letren Winslow, of Natchitoches, on two counts of second-degree murder.
He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 7:47 p.m. Friday, booking records show. His bonds total $1 million.
Winslow is accused of shooting 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines, of Shreveport, and 22-year-old Chasmine Walters, of Shreveport, during an altercation June 9 at a bar in the 200 block of Texas Street. Baines died that day, her the next.
► A homicide Oct. 27 at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive claimed the life of 18-year-old Dayton Washington. Now 19-year-old Latroy Derez Smith Jr., of Shreveport, has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter.
► The fourth true bill charges 34-year-old Terrance Tyrone Johnson Sr., of Shreveport, with 12 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Due to the nature of the charges, that indictment was filed under seal, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
