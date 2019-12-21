Holiday temptations, stress could create negative consequences

“Although it is easy to get caught up in the chaos of the holidays, it is important to take care of yourself physically and mentally,” said Ashley D. Bordelon, MD, Internal Medicine, Baton Rouge Clinic. “Stress can directly and indirectly, affect your health, causing elevations in blood pressure, poor dietary choices, weight gain, and relapse of bad habits such as smoking. If you are having a hard time managing your stress on your own, make an appointment with your primary care physician to discuss your options.”