First Alert: Warming trend expected through Christmas

Clouds and a little rain continue through Sunday morning. Sunnier and warmer conditions return as we head toward Christmas. The last weekend of 2019 may be an unsettled one.
Cloudy skies will hang in tonight. A few passing light rain showers are possible. Temperatures will drop to around 40. Expect a cloud start Sunday with a few morning showers. By afternoon the main threat for rain will be east of the ArkLaTex. Some late day sunshine is likely for all but the far eastern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm back to around 60.
Next week is looking unseasonably mild and dry through Thursday. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine with some passing clouds on a few days. Temperatures will hit the mid 60s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and low 70s for Christmas and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50.
Showers return starting Friday and may hang around through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool off behind a cold front late next weekend.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
