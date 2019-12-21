First Alert: Cloudy & cool today with a few showers

The weekend's starting with clouds, cool temperatures and a few showers. The weather story for next week though features more sunshine and warm weather for this time of year.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today. A few light rain showers are possible at times. Temperatures will hit the mid 50s this afternoon. We’ll stay cloudy tonight with a few showers. Lows will be in the low 40s. A few showers will linger into tomorrow morning, but by afternoon a little sunshine will return. High temperatures will climb back to near 60.
A warming trend continues into Christmas. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine early in the week with a few clouds coming back in on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be on a steady climb with mid 60s Monday warming into the low 70s by Christmas and the day after. Overnight lows next week will be in the 40s to low 50s.
After this weekend rain is out of the forecast most of next week. Some showers are possible again by Friday with rain chances expected to linger for the last weekend of 2019.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
