Early morning fire leaves one victim significantly burned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire a little after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the 3000 block of Mcleod Drive and Thompson Lane. That’s in the Idlewood neighborhood.
According to PIO Clarence Resse, one person was in the fire and was pulled out safely. The victim did receive significant burns and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.