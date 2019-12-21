Carthage woman charged with sexual assault of 13 year old

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.
The woman, identified by Panola County investigators as Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29, was charged with the two counts of felony sexual assault of a child after another woman reported that she found pictures of an unclothed woman on her 13-year-old son’s phone.
The explicit photos and text conversations between the child and the woman were investigated. The pictures and texts were traced back to the phone of the woman, Hearnsberger, though officials say they believe they were sent through an app that is intended to hide the actual phone number of the sender.
Carthage police detectives interviewed the child, who admitted that the photos were from Hearnsberger and that she had initiated intercourse with him more than once, beginning in June 2019.
Hearnsberger also confessed the offense to another person via Facebook messenger, according to the arrest affidavit. Police were able to retrieve those messages.
Hearnsberger has bonded out of the Panola County Jail on bonds totaling $25,000.
