Caddo official accused of holding out on Uncle Sam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish official now also is accused of holding out on Uncle Sam.
A federal grand jury indicted Caddo Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne on Wednesday on two counts of helping file false returns for the tax years 2014 and 2013, a U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday.
The indictment alleges that Cawthorne, of the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in Shreveport, claimed he had an adjusted gross income of $7,555 in calendar year 2013 and an AGI of $9,529 in calendar year 2014.
The 52-year-old official “... knew the information he presented to his accountant was false, which prevented his accountant from accurately reporting income for the years 2013 and 2014,” U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, of the Western District of Louisiana, says in a statement about the indictment.
Cawthorne, who represents Caddo’s District 6, is scheduled to arraigned on the tax charges Jan. 8 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby in Shreveport.
Each charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a $100,000 fine and a year on federal supervised release.
Those charges are in addition to the 18 counts of money laundering, seven counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud that Cawthorne and his sister Belena C. Turner face.
An eight-count indictment returned April 26, 2018, accuses them of stealing more than $536,000 from a program intended to supply meals to children during the summer. That’s where the charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud come in.
Ten months later, the 18 charges of money laundering were filed against the pair.
Cawthorne and his sister have pleaded not guilty to those charges.
He and his sister acted as president and director, respectively, of United Citizens and Neighborhoods.
The nonprofit participated in the Summer Feeding Service Program administered by the Louisiana Education Department. That program was established to ensure that children in low-income areas continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session during the summer.
Cawthorne, a Democrat, was appointed as the interim representative of Caddo Commission District 6 on Sept. 16, 2015, then won election to the post Oct. 24, 2015, with 69 percent of the vote.
That term will expire Jan. 13.
Meantime, Cawthorne bested a challenger Oct. 12 with 54 percent of the vote. His second term will expire Jan. 8, 2024.
