10-year-old dies in rollover wreck near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A 10-year-old boy died in a rollover wreck near Lindale on Thrusday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, they responded to a fatal wreck on FM 16, about 3 miles west of Lindale, at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Their preliminary report indicates a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on FM 16 when the vehicle went off the edge of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left and then right, which caused the vehicle to run off the roadway. According to DPS, the vehicle then overturned, before crashing into a fence and rolling back onto the roadway.
The driver of the car, identified as 40-year-old Sanjanan Hernandez, of Lindale, was taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. The 10-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Lindale.
DPS reported both the driver and the passenger were unrestrained at the time of the crash.
According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.
