WEBXTRA: East Texas Food Bank holiday distribution

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank is doing its first-ever holiday distribution for Christmas meals and produce at the East Texas State fairgrounds in North Tyler.
They’ll be distributing food until 2 o’clock this afternoon or until items run out. As of 9 o’clock this morning when the program services director arrived an hour before the event was supposed to start, 500 people were already standing in line.
KLTV is Alex Leroux shares with you what items are at the event and what people need to know if they’re interested.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.