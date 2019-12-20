Seven people cited for selling alcohol to minors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seven people were cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21, during an operation conducted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, twenty-two businesses did not sell.
The operation was conducted on December 18.
The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons for violating the law. Also listed are the locations where the violations took place.
1. Kayce Douglas, 38, Express Mart Volero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;
2. Natalya Allen, 23, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card;
3. Roshan Bhandari, 29, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
4. Tina Spivey, 52, Southside Saloon, 12770 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
5. Meaghan Clotiaux, 24, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
6. Sharan Morton, 50, Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense; and
7. Karen Jones, 56, Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood, Unlawful Sales to Person Under 21, first offense, and no ABO card.
Businesses that were checked but did NOT illegally sell alcohol were:
1. Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market St., Shreveport;
2. Wal-mart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd. Shreveport;
3. Wal-mart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd. Shreveport;
4. Food Fast #84, 5875 North Market St. Shreveport;
5. Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport;
6. Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
7. Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;
8. The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport;
9. Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;
10. Cash Magic, 14347 LA. Hwy. 1, Vivian;
11. 7&7 Food Store, 923 South Pine St., Vivian;
12. E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine St., Vivian;
13. Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine St., Vivian;
14. Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Rd., Ida;
15. Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
16. First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;
17. Stonewall Beverage Company, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
18. Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
19. General Store, 6230 Colquitt Road, Keithville;
20. The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville;
21. Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville; and
22. Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood.
