Motorcycle club gives children a ‘Christmas to Remember’

ELM GROVE, La. (KSLA) - For the last four years, David and Vicki Trent have committed their time and effort each year to make Christmas a joyful time for underprivileged kids.
With the help of ArkLaTex motorcycle clubs and generous members of the community, they were able to provide gifts to 36 underprivileged kids.
A total of 115 motorcyclists and 30 motorcycle clubs brought smiles and gifts at this year’s event held at the Our Place Restaurant, near Lake Bistineau.
Organizers of the Christmas to Remember event said it’s their goal each year to provide assistance and help to families who can’t afford to buy gifts.
The Trents encountered some challenges this year along the way in organizing this event — but despite the setbacks, they choose to continue the tradition of giving back.
“It touches our heart, my husband and I just lost family members," said Vicki Trent. “We didn’t give up we still got all of this put together and done.”
