Lyle, NM host HBU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico's Lyle has averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, DuBose has averaged 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 16.2 points.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 29.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.