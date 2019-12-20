Louisiana Oversight Committee passes renaming of post office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana praised the House Oversight Committee after the group unanimously passed legislation to name a post office after the late DR. C.O Simpkins.
The post office will be renamed in Dr. Simpkins hometown of Mansfield, La.
U.S Representative Mike Johnson said, " Thought it feels like a small gesture in comparison to all the profound contributions Dr. Simpkins made to both our state and our nation, we are delighted to be one step closer to making this tribute a reality." said Johnson. “Kelly and I are continuing to keep the Simpkins family in our prayers as they walk through a difficult holiday season.”
