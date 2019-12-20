Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.