Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

Hendren won't seek 2nd term as Arkansas Senate president
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican president pro tem of Arkansas' Senate says he's won't seek another term leading that chamber next year. Sen. Jim Hendren said Friday he won't run for another two-year term as the chamber's president when senators meet at the end of next year's fiscal session to select a new leader. Hendren's term as Senate president runs through the end of 2020. Hendren says he's still seeking re-election to the Senate next year. Hendren is considering whether to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. He said he plans to make a decision after next year's session.
Arkansas lawmakers approve contract for private prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have signed a $136 million contract to house as many as 500 prisoners at a privately run jail facility. The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the 20-year contract with Drew and Bradley counties to house inmates at the facility that will be operated by Louisiana-based LaSalle Corrections. Under the plan, the counties are contracting directly with LaSalle. The facility will also house between 100 and 150 prisoners from the counties. No private adult lockups have operated in Arkansas since 2001.
Racing Commission to consider Pope County casino in January
The Arkansas Racing Commission may soon decide whether to issue a casino license for Pope County. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that commission attorney Byron Freeland told commissioners on Thursday that Jan. 6 is the deadline for a decision on awarding a license. But he says commissioners could consider waiving the rule because of two pending court cases. One is by a group whose license application was previously rejected and another by a group opposed to a casino in the county. Cherokee Nation Businesses and the Choctaw Nation, both based in Oklahoma, have submitted current applications for the license.
Arkansas panel votes to give elected officials 2.5% raise
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' top elected officials and lawmakers are on track to receive a 2.5% raise. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Independent Citizens Commission on Wednesday proposed the raises for the Legislature and the state's seven constitutional officers. The total cost of the raises is more than $157,000. The raises will take effect after a public comment period and a final vote by the panel. The commission was created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment. Previously, the pay for the state's elected officials and judges was set by the Legislature.
Panel votes in support of closing Pine Bluff charter school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A state panel is recommending the closure of a publicly funded charter school in Pine Bluff. The state's Charter Authorizing Panel voted Wednesday in support of closing Southeast Preparatory High School. The panel's recommendation will go to the state Board of Education. The panel cited concerns over the finances and academic performance at the school, which opened in August 2018 and has 107 students.
Arkansas trooper accused of misusing database, stalking
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas state trooper was arrested Wednesday, accused of illegally getting information from a database to contact a woman he was stalking. Arkansas State Police said 54-year-old Mark Holland of Heber Springs submitted his resignation Wednesday and was then arrested by special agents of the force. State police said he faces eighteen counts of violating laws that prohibit access and use of records for non-law enforcement purposes. He's also charged with terroristic threat and stalking.