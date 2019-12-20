Hunt County Sheriff’s Office: Man with knife robbed liquor store on SH 224

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a man who displayed a knife before he robbed a liquor store on State Highway 224 on Thursday night.
According to a press release, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about an armed robbery that occurred at the Quicker Liquor store located in the 7200 block of SH 224 at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“I am thankful that no one was hurt during this robbery, and I encourage anyone that may know who this is to contact the sheriff’s office or Hunt County Crime Stoppers,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in the press release.
When the HCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a man wearing a heavy black coat with a hood pulled over his head and khaki pants entered the store. The man allegedly had a large hunting knife attached to his belt.
“The suspect jumped over the counter and demanded the money as he pulled his jacket back to show the knife still in the sheath,” the press release stated. “The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.”
Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the business, and a K9 tracking team was brought in to assist in the effort to find the suspect, the press release stated.
“The search was unsuccessful, and the suspect remains at large,” the press release stated.
Anyone with any information on this crime or any other crime may call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929 or send the information via the P3 app and remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
