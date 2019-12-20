Holiday closures announced for Northwestern State University

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - As classes end at Northwestern State University — closures for the holidays have been announced.
The university will be closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 for the winter break.
Administrative offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 6. Classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 13.
Watson Library will stay open until noon on Dec. 20. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 6.
The Randall J. Webb Wellness Recreation and Activity Center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and again on Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
Hours of operation will be 5:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Regular operating hours will resume on Jan. 12.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.