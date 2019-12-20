Ex-Mardi Gras krewe gives $14,000+ to ArkLaTex groups

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier City received a special Christmas surprise Friday morning.
Members of the former Mardi Gras krewe Krewe de Les Femmes Mystique presented $1,500 checks to groups including the Bossier and Caddo Councils on Aging, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Ainsley’s Angels and the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex.
“We found ourselves in a position where we can give back one more time to the community," krewe Captain Dena Bowen said. “So our members all put their two cents in and picked their favorite communities."
The all-female krewe was founded in 2000 and was around for nearly 20 years before officially disbanding last year.
Its members had money left over and decided to give back one more time to their community.
The Caddo Council on Aging’s Dock Voorhies was totally surprised by the donation. The money will greatly benefit senior citizens in Caddo Parish, he added.
“We provide 1,100 meals a day to senior citizens. And that sometimes is the only contact that they’ll have is that volunteer coming by to deliver their meals. So it’s going to (allow) a lot of people (to) have food to eat."
