First Alert: Quiet and mild Christmas week ahead

Our latest weather maker is only expected to bring low impacts for the first half of the weekend with just a few light showers. Otherwise the weather story will be a mild and very quiet Christmas week ahead.
Skies will stay cloudy tonight with some light rain or showers possible. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s to near 40. Clouds will hang in on Saturday. A few light rain showers are possible. Temperatures will be cool again with highs only in the low 50s. By Sunday the clouds will start breaking up and we’ll warm back up to near 70.
Next week is looking very quiet with no big storm systems on the way. Temperatures are looking mild with highs mostly in the 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the 40s to near 50. Christmas Day is looking partly cloudy with highs close to 70. We may see a few showers back at the very end of the week.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
